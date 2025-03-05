Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh to contest 2025 Bihar Assembly elections

Patna, March 5 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh on Wednesday announced to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

This move has intensified speculation, especially regarding from which party he will contest the polls.

"I have contested the Lok Sabha elections. Now, I will fight the Bihar Assembly elections 2025," Singh stated.

When asked whether he would contest the polls on a BJP ticket, he said, "Let the time come, everything will be clear."

Singh has been extending birthday wishes to BJP leaders on social media for the last few days.

He wished BJP leader and actor Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) on February 2, BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari on February 1 and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on January 8.

Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh also announced to contest the Bihar Assembly election and said she would join a political party in the next two to four days.

Jyoti announced that she may contest from Karakat or Dehri Assembly constituency.

She has been actively engaging with the public as a social worker.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she campaigned for Pawan in Karakat, building strong ties with the people.

Pawan, who contested as an Independent candidate from Karakat, lost the Lok Sabha elections but gave a tough fight to both the NDA and Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Pawan was expelled from the BJP after he announced his candidature against the NDA candidate as an Independent.

He narrowly lost to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of CPI-ML.

With both Pawan and Jyoti preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections, will they contest from the BJP or explore other options? Their political journey will be one to watch in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.