Ramadan 2025: A Healthy Fasting Guide and tips!

When the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims everywhere prepare to undertake the sacred ritual of fasting, also referred to as Sawm. Fasting is one of Islam's Five Pillars and one of the cornerstone practices of Ramadan. Throughout this month, participants fast from early morning until nightfall, depriving themselves of food, drink, smoking, and other physical desires.

The fast is broken at sunset with Iftar, traditionally beginning with dates and water, followed by a healthy meal. The Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, gives energy for the long fasting period. Fasting during Ramadan has many advantages, but it is important to fast healthily to enjoy the benefits.

As per Dt. Suvarna Sawant, Head of Diet and Nutrition at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, "The most important aspect of healthy fasting during Ramadan is to consume foods high in fibre that support gut health, digestion, and avoid constipation." Brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat rotis are examples of whole grains that supply complex carbohydrates for the slow release of energy, resulting in a continuous supply of energy throughout the day.

Dt. Sawant stresses the need to steer clear of processed foods and limit fried foods and high-sugar products, as they lead to energy crashes. She suggests instead eating fruits and nuts that are loaded with fibre and replenish lost electrolytes, offering natural sugars for energy.

Apart from whole grains and fruits, eating lean proteins such as grilled chicken and fish supports fullness and energy. Dairy foods offer calcium, protein, and serve as natural probiotics for digestive health.

For a healthy fasting experience, some tips are given below:

Opt for slow-digesting foods such as oats, whole grains, eggs, yoghurt, and fruits to provide energy for the day.

Shun salty and processed foods, leading to dehydration.

Take 8-10 glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor to stay hydrated.

Limit excessive use of caffeine, soda, and sugary drinks that contribute to water loss.

Have lean proteins, healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbs in food.

Refrain from oily, deep-fried, and heavy foods that lead to bloating and drowsiness.

Choose natural sugars from fruits and whole foods rather than excess sugar that leads to energy crashes and weight gain.

By adhering to these healthy fasting practices, people can have a safe and rewarding fasting experience during Ramadan. If you are not feeling well, dizzy, or thirsty, modify your fasting practices or consult a doctor.

