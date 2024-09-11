YS Jagan Meets Nandigam Suresh in Guntur Jail, Watch Jagan's Speech

YS Jagan Meets Nandigam Suresh to Show Support

September 11, Guntur:

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is scheduled to visit Guntur today. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., YS Jagan will depart from his residence in Tadepalli and head to Guntur Sub-Jail, where he will meet former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh to show his support.

Following this, YS Jagan will proceed to the residence of Eeda Sambireddy, the former chairman of the Crossur Market Yard in SVN Colony, who was severely injured in a recent attack by TDP goons. After meeting Sambireddy, YS Jagan will return directly to his residence in Tadepalli in the afternoon.

