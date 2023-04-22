Seven killed in road accident in Pakistan

Islamabad, April 22 (IANS) Seven people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the wee hours of the morning when a trailer fell on a slum area located near roadside in Lodhran district of the province, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to initial reports, the trailer driver dozed off at the wheel before vehicle crashed into the huts.

The killed include four women and three children, while the trailer driver is among the injured people who have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the police said, adding that apart from the driver, the other casualties were the slum residents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.