Amaravati: After ‘YSR EBC NESTHAM’ scheme the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued another piece of good news for women employees working in the Government sector. The government on Tuesday issued orders granting outsourcing and contract women employees five special general leaves keeping in view their health conditions.

CM YS Jagan responded positively to the appeal of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association to provide this option to the outsourcing and contract employees and the Finance department has issued GO No.39 granting five special leaves.

President of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association K Venkatarami Reddy thanked CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for looking into these issues and approving the order for the issuance of leaves for the women employees.

