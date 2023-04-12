Markapuram: CM YS Jagan Disburses Rs 658.60 Crore Financial Aid Under EBC Nestham Scheme

Prakasam: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed a financial assistance of Rs 658.60 crore to the EBCs (Economically Backward Classes) under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme in Markapuram on Wednesday.

CM Jagan credited the financial assistance directly into the bank accounts of nearly 4.39 lakh women belonging to upper caste communities including Reddys, Kammas, Arya Vaishyas, Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Velamas and other communities.

YSR EBC Nestham scheme is a unique initiative by the YS Jagan government. The scheme is not listed under the YSRCP manifesto, but the state government came up with this initiative to help the women aged between 45-60 years from economically backward classes to start a small business.

Addressing the gathering, CM YS Jagan said his government has introduced several welfare schemes for the empowerment of women in the state. He said house sites worth Rs 22,000 crore have been registered in the name of 3 million women.

Under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme, the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to each beneficiary through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for three years. So far, the YS Jagan government has provided a total financial assistance of Rs 1,257.04 crore. Earlier, CM YS Jagan laid the foundation stone for a drinking water project in Markapuram.

