NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation case to next Tuesday ( 18 April). The petitions filed by the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, former Congress MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar, Telangana Vikasa Kendra and others came up for hearing before the bench of Justice KM Joseph and Justice BV Nagarathna on Tuesday.

AP's Advocate Mehfooz Najki asked the judges to hear the petitions before the lunch break. Justice KM Joseph, who recently mentioned the issue of adjournment of the AP capital case, inquired whether these petitions were also the same. Najki explained that the two issues have already been separated and listed as separate petitions and that they are not related.

As the petitions did not reach the bench for hearing by the end of the court hours in the evening, Vundavalli Arun Kumar once again mentioned this matter. With this, Justice KM Joseph ordered the registry to include these petitions in the list of hearings which will be heard next Tuesday.

