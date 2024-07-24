Swollen Godavari: Second Flood Warning Continues!

For several days, the Telugu states have experienced heavy rainfall, causing the Godavari River to flood. Dowleswaram has now received a second-level danger warning as the water level reached 14.9 feet due to intense rain. A discharge of 14.56 lakh cusecs has been released into the sea, and the Seethanagaram Mandal canal is experiencing heavy water flow. Water logging has occurred at Goshpada Kshetram, Kovvur.

Neighbouring villages along the Godavari River are flooded due to overflow caused by continuous heavy rainfall. Overflowing water is observed in Kothapet, Mandapet, P. Gannavaram, Razole, Mummidivaram, and Ramachandrapuram. Approximately 1000 hectares of crops have been damaged in the Konaseema districts as the state continues to face heavy rainfall.

Residents of the affected areas are using boats for transportation. The distributaries of Godavari, Gautami, and Vasistha are also experiencing increased water levels. Schools in affected areas have been declared closed, while others remain open. Officials in Konaseema are closely monitoring rainfall conditions and their impact on the region.

