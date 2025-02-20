Hyderabad Heat Wave To Come Down Slightly: Telangana Weather Report

Over the past few days, people in Hyderabad and in Telangana have been bearing the brunt of excessive heat. Even though there is no official heat wave and summer hasn't approached yet, the soaring temperatures give the impression that summer is already here. With temperatures touching 40 degress celsius, February is already giving a hint as to how the summer this year is going to be.

However, a brief relief from the scorching sun is expected in the coming days. According to weather experts, the entire state of Telangana including Hyderabad will face a 1 degree reduction in temperate in the coming few days. The temperatures will hover aroud 35-36 degrees and mornings are expected to be less sweaty and more pleasant.

According to experts, even fog is expected in few places across the state. With temperatures dropping, is there any rain for hope in this week? The answer for that would be "No". It appears to be a mild relief from the existing temperatures for people. Further predictions also indicate how the temperatures will be slightly decreased and fluctuate between 34-35 degrees from February 23rd to 26th.

With each passing year, summers have become horrid and difficult to get through and renowned global climate experts are warning that people and governments must take climate change seriously or else it's impact will eat the planet.