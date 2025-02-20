Potato growers in Haryana included in Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that potato growers will now benefit from the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana.

An official spokesperson said on Thursday that an outstanding Rs 46.34 crore for 2023-24 has been disbursed among farmers under the scheme.

In addition, farmers have been advised that if potato prices fall, they should consider storing their crops in cold storage to safeguard their produce and income.

The government introduced the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme, an initiative aimed at making farmers in the state risk-free.

The primary objective of the scheme is to protect farmers from financial losses due to a decline in selling prices in the wholesale markets.

A total of 21 horticultural crops are covered under the scheme, including five fruit, 14 vegetable, and two spices crops.

Under this scheme, a protected price is set based on the production cost of horticultural crops.

If the market prices of these crops fall below the protected price during the sale at mandis, the difference between the protected price and the selling price is compensated to farmers as incentive assistance.

Since its launch, 315,614 farmers have registered 702,220 acres under the scheme, with over Rs 110 crore in assistance provided to 24,385 farmers.

To avail of benefits, farmers must register their crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal', which is then verified by the Horticulture Department.

A gate pass is issued when the crop is taken to the market, and a ‘J Form’ is provided based on this. Landowners, lessees, and tenants are also eligible to benefit from this scheme.

The government is also committed to the welfare of village chowkidars whose monthly remuneration has been increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 11,000.

Furthermore, the government is working on issuing identity cards for them to ensure they do not face any inconvenience while performing their duties.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the Gramin Chowkidar Sangh, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Saket Kumar, assured them that the process of filling vacant positions of chowkidars will be initiated soon. Currently, there are 7,301 chowkidars in the state, of which 4,927 have been filled.

