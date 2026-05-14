IMD Hyderabad Issues Red Alert Over Severe Summer Heatwaves

People across Telangana are facing extreme summer conditions as temperatures continue to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in several districts. In view of the intense heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert and warned residents to remain cautious over the next few days.

Temperatures Cross 45°C in Telangana

On May 13, multiple districts in Telangana recorded extremely high temperatures. Nizamabad emerged as the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius.

According to data released by the Telangana Development Planning Society, Hyderabad also witnessed intense heat conditions. Amberpet recorded the highest temperature in the city at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Other areas in Hyderabad where temperatures crossed 42 degrees Celsius include Shaikpet, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Asifnagar, and Nampally.

Heatwave Conditions Likely Till May 17

The IMD Hyderabad has forecast that severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue across Telangana until May 17. The weather department warned that temperatures could remain above 45 degrees Celsius in districts such as Adilabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Peddapalle.

Officials advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during afternoon hours and remain hydrated due to the dangerous heat conditions.

Thunderstorms and Lightning Expected on May 14 and 15

Along with the heatwave alert, the weather department also predicted scattered thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of Telangana on May 14 and May 15.

Popular weather analyst T Balaji, widely known as Telangana Weatherman on social media, stated that isolated thunderstorms are likely in Hyderabad during the evening and night hours on May 14.

He also forecast intense thunderstorm activity in districts including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool.

Residents Advised to Take Precautions

With both heatwave and thunderstorm warnings in place, residents have been advised to carefully plan outdoor activities and travel. Authorities are urging people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and remain alert for sudden weather changes during evenings.