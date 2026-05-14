TVK Vijay Govt Bans Liquor Sales to People Below 21

The Tamil Nadu government led by Vijay has stepped up its measures to regulate liquor sales across the state. In a fresh directive, the government warned of strict action against TASMAC outlets found selling alcohol to individuals below 21 years of age.

The latest move comes as part of the government’s broader crackdown on liquor regulation in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, authorities had already directed officials to shut down or relocate TASMAC shops operating near schools, colleges, temples, mosques, churches, and other religious places.

Strict Monitoring of TASMAC Shops

Officials have now been instructed to closely monitor liquor outlets to ensure age restrictions are properly followed. Shop employees and managers could face severe penalties if they are found violating the rules by selling alcohol to underage customers.

The government believes stricter enforcement is necessary to prevent youth from accessing alcohol and to improve public safety. Authorities are also expected to increase inspections at liquor shops across the state.

Focus on Public Welfare

The TVK government has been highlighting public welfare and social responsibility as major priorities in its administration. The latest warning is being viewed as an attempt to strengthen liquor control policies and reduce alcohol-related issues among young people.

The crackdown has received mixed reactions from the public, with some welcoming the move as an important step toward protecting students and youngsters, while others are waiting to see how effectively the rules will be implemented on the ground.

Further announcements regarding enforcement measures and penalties are expected in the coming days.

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