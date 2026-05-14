Telangana Mega Growth Corridors, ORR for Key Cities

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has unveiled a long-term infrastructure and urban development strategy aimed at transforming the state over the next 25 years. The plan focuses on new growth corridors, improved connectivity, green energy adoption, temple tourism, and modern civic infrastructure across Telangana.

During a high-level review meeting with officials from the Municipal Administration and Roads & Buildings departments, the Chief Minister directed authorities to prepare future-ready infrastructure projects capable of supporting rapid urban growth and economic expansion.

Major Growth Corridors Planned Across Telangana

As part of the new development blueprint, the government identified several important urban corridors that will be developed with advanced road networks and modern facilities.

The key development zones include:

Warangal – Karimnagar – Khammam corridor

Mahabubnagar – Bhoothpur – Jadcherla corridor

Kothagudem – Palvancha – Sujatha Nagar corridor

The Chief Minister reportedly described the Warangal–Karimnagar–Khammam belt as highly important for Telangana’s long-term development and economic future.

Outer Ring Roads for Key Cities

To support growing urbanization and reduce traffic congestion, the government also plans to construct Outer Ring Roads (ORRs) around major municipal corporations, including Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

Officials have been instructed to accelerate planning and infrastructure work to improve suburban connectivity and support expansion around these cities.

Telangana Govt Pushes Green Energy and EV Usage

In a major step toward sustainable governance, the Chief Minister directed that all vehicles hired for official government use in the future should be electric vehicles (EVs).

The move is expected to reduce fuel expenses and promote environmentally friendly transportation across government departments.

The government also made it mandatory for municipalities to include:

Renewable energy projects

Solid waste management systems

Wastewater treatment plants

Use of treated sewage water for construction works

Officials have been asked to incorporate eco-friendly planning into all upcoming urban projects.

Temple and Tourism Corridors to Boost Travel Sector

The Telangana government is also planning to strengthen religious and tourism infrastructure in the state.

A special temple corridor connecting Nalgonda and Yadagirigutta Temple is expected to be developed to improve pilgrim travel and tourism facilities.

Additionally, a tourism circuit linking Adilabad, Nagoba, Basara, and the Kadem Project is being planned to attract more visitors to northern Telangana.

The government also announced plans to upgrade the Jogulamba Temple in Alampur ahead of the upcoming Krishna Pushkarams festival.

Focus on Airports and Road Connectivity

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing airport-related developments in the state. He noted that the Ministry of Defence is establishing an airport in Adilabad and instructed officials to ensure proper road infrastructure connecting both Adilabad Airport and the proposed Warangal Airport.

Officials were further directed to immediately finalize water supply plans required for the Warangal airport project.

The government believes the proposed infrastructure projects will improve connectivity, tourism, urban planning, and economic growth across Telangana in the coming decades.

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