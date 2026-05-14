Who Is VD Satheesan, Kerala’s New Chief Minister?

Ending days of political drama and speculation, VD Satheesan has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Kerala. The Congress high command officially announced his name for the top post following the party’s victory in the state.

Born as Vadakkekayil Damodaran Satheesan on May 31, 1964, in Nattika of Ernakulam district, Satheesan completed his schooling at the Government High School in Panampilly Nagar. A lawyer by profession, he entered student politics through the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), gradually emerging as a prominent Congress leader in Kerala politics.

Satheesan was first elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 2001 from the Paravur constituency. Since then, he has secured victory from the same seat in five consecutive elections — 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021 — establishing himself as one of the party’s most consistent performers in the state.

Following the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the Congress leadership appointed him as the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, replacing Ramesh Chennithala. During his tenure, Satheesan aggressively raised key public issues and frequently cornered the ruling government over governance and policy matters.

Political observers believe Satheesan played a crucial role in leading the Congress campaign and strengthening the party’s position in the recent elections, which ultimately paved the way for the party’s return to power in Kerala.