Diwali 2024: Diwali Special Rangoli Designs

Diwali 2024: Diwali is also known as Deepavali and it is one of the most important festivals for the Hindus. The festival marks the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil and hope over despair. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, October 31.

Diwali will be celebrated for five days. Here is the list of five days of Diwali and the dates.

Govatsa Dwadashi (October 28): Govatsa Dwadashi alos known as Vasu Baras, celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2024, marks the first day of Diwali in Maharashtra. Known as Govatsa Dwadashi in other parts of India, this day is dedicated to worshipping cows and calves, symbolizing gratitude toward these sacred animals.

Dhanteras (October 29): Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Kubera, the god of wealth.

Naraka Chaturdashi / Choti Diwali (October 30): Naraka Chaturdashi is an annual Hindu festival that falls on Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin or Kartika. It is the second day of the five-day long festival of Diwali. Hindu literature narrates that the asura Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama.

Diwali / Badi Diwali (October 31): Diwali, also called Deepavali, is the Hindu festival of lights, with variations celebrated in other Indian religions such as Jainism and Sikhism. It symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Govardhan Puja (November 1/ November 2): Govardhan Puja honours Lord Krishna's epic and magical act of lifting the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger to protect his devotees from the anger of Lord Indra. mahurat timings are 07:52 AM to 10 AM and in the evening- - 04:26 PM to 06:24 PM.

On the day of Diwali, people clean their homes and decorate their homes with lights and rangolis.

Here are some best rangoli designs.

