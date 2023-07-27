CM YS Jagan Transfers Rs 45.53 cr to 357 Poor Students Under Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.45.53crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena benefiting 357 students who got admission in top-ranking 50 universities abroad for higher studies. The amount would be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries’ mothers.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button at the Camp Office here on Thursday, Chief Minister said that the scheme is a boon to meritorious SC, ST, BC, minority and EBC students who want to study abroad but are facing financial difficulties.

Under Videshi Vidya Deevena, being implemented in full transparency, Government would extend financial assistance to all eligible students in saturation method, he said, adding that students can apply for assistance in full confidence.

“Parents of such students should not fall into debt trap. For this reason, Government is handholding all eligible students at every step from paying air fare and visa charges to completing their courses in top 50 universities abroad as per the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University and Times Higher Education rankings,” he said.



Total fees up to Rs. 1.25 crore to SC, ST, BC and minority students and up to Rs.1crore to EBC students would be reimbursed, he said, adding this will help students pursue academic careers in 21 faculties in 320 educational institutions abroad.

Listing out the fees in top colleges abroad, he said that one has to pay Rs.1.32crore for pursuing MBA in Booth School of Business, Chicago University, Rs. 1.02crore for MS course in University of Manchester, Rs. 1.16crore for MBA in Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University, Rs. 1.13crore for MBA in London Business School and Rs.1.11crore for MS in Columbia University. The fees vary from Rs 61 lakh to Rs.2.06crore for pursuing MBA and MS courses in other Universities abroad.

“I thought unless our students are supported with financial assistance to pursue higher education in these top colleges and Universities, they can’t become leaders,” he said, stating this is the idea behind implementation of the scheme. This would help the aspirants become global leaders so that they can become CEOs of top companies in the world.



During the TDP rule, SC, ST, BC and Minority students got only Rs. 15 lakh while EBC students received Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance while they are now receiving up to Rs 1.25crore.

He further said that while an annual family income limit of Rs. 6 lakh was fixed for the beneficiaries during the TDP rule, it has been enhanced to Rs. 8 lakh now to cover more number of students. The TDP Government also failed to reimburse Rs. 318crore arrears to students.

“No other state is implementing a scheme like this in the country,” he said.

The scheme covers reimbursement of total tuition fee, air fare and visa charges in four installments. Government pays first installment after receiving immigration card (I-94), second installment at the end of first semester, third installment after second semester results and final installment after successful completion of fourth semester.

Beneficiaries thank CM

Some of the beneficiaries who received admission in foreign universities also spoke on the occasion and thanked the Chief Minister.

Gold-medalist in Law, Shaik Amia Mobin of Nellore, who got admission in Queen Mary University for pursuing Masters, said she was sanctioned Rs. 28.10lakhs. “With the Government help, I am fulfilling my dream of pursuing higher education abroad and I express my gratitude on behalf of our minority community. I promise to be of some help to the society in future,” she said.

Sushma Sri of Madanapally, who completed civil engineering and got seat in University of College of London for pursuing higher education, said it would be a milestone in her career. “I will serve the society after completing the studies abroad. It is a great scheme as it helps many economically weaker students like me,” she said.



Charan Kumar Reddy, who got admission in New York University for pursuing Masters, said he would contribute to the development of the State after completing his course abroad. “Being benefitted from Videshi Vidya Deevena surprised my friends in Telangana. They felt they would also have fulfilled dreams of studying abroad if they belonged to AP,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Rajanna Dora (Tribal Welfare), Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (BC welfare) B. Ananta Ramu, Principal Secretaries (Social Welfare) B. Jayalakshmi and (Higher Education) J. Syamala Rao, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, Social Welfare Director K. Vijaya, Tribal Welfare Director J. Venkata Murali, AP Higher Education Council Chairman Prof K. Hemachandra Reddy and other officials were present.

Also Read: Don't's and Do's for flood affected vehicles to get insurance claim