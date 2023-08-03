KTR Inaugurates VXI Global Solutions

Hyderabad: VXI Global Solutions, a leading customer experience management and business transformation company, inaugurated its first delivery center in India on Wednesday. The center is located in the heart of Hyderabad, and it is equipped with the latest technology. The company plans to hire 10,000 employees within five years.

Minister for Information Technology and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the center. He said that Hyderabad is a city that is brimming with young talent, and it has a progressive policy environment. He also said that the strong infrastructure and talented workforce in Hyderabad have consistently attracted investments from national and international companies.

During my recent visit to the United States, I met Erika King, Chief Human Resources Officer, VXI Global Solutions.We had conversation about the expansion of the business in Hyderabad, as it is growing so fast with talented techies from all over the country and Telangana is fostered with an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship with growth of various sectors.

VXI Global Solutions CEO Jared Morrison said that the company is delighted to open its services in India. He said that the company's investment in Hyderabad is a first step towards a long-term commitment to the country.

The company's new delivery center is located in the International Tech Park in Madhapur. It has over 120,000 square feet of office space, and it is equipped with the latest technology. The company plans to hire 10,000 employees within five years.

The company's decision to open a delivery center in Hyderabad is a positive sign for the IT sector in the city. It shows that Hyderabad is still a major destination for IT companies, and it is a testament to the talent and skills of the workforce in the city.

