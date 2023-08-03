Revenue department official arrested accepting bribe in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) A revenue department official was arrested on Thursday by anti-corruption bureau (ACB) while accepting bribe in J&K’s Budgam district.

A statement issued by ACB said that a complainant approached ACB Srinagar, with a written complaint against Fayaz Ahmad Shora, senior assistant and in-charge Nazir Tehsil Office Khag, alleging demand of bribe for listing his case of property dispute sooner in the court of Tehsildar concerned.

“The complainant’s case in this regard is under trial in the court of Executive Magistrate First Class, Tehsildar Khag. The complainant alleged that the accused had been delaying the hearings of case and requested him to expedite the trial of case, who however demanded bribe of Rs 2000 for listing his case.

“On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered at ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 2000 from the complainant.

“The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shora, a resident of Beerwah, Budgam. Further investigation into the case is going on,” the statement said.

