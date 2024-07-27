Free bus service from Shimla to President's summer retreat in Mashobra

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The presidential residence will provide a free bus service to tourists to the President’s summer retreat in Shimla.

The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Draupadi Murmu's two years in office on July 25.

The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra in Himachal’s Shimla District opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road, Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ajay Bhardwaj, a guide at the presidential residence said that visitors can explore the 174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, nature trails and other parts of the building including its lawns and parks.

Shimla is a city that is rich in historic buildings from the British colonial era.

Constructed in 1850 by the King of Koti in European architectural style, the Rashtrapati Niwas, previously known as the Retreat Building, is one of four existing presidential residences in India.

The other three are, Rashtrapati Ashiana a Presidential retreat in Dehradun, Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.