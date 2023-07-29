CM YS Jagan Reviews Flood Situation

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Collectors of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema and East and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising flood levels of Godavari river.

Reviewing the flood situation due to incessant rains and the relief and rescue measures in vulnerable areas with District Collectors through a video conference here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the flood level at Bhadrachalam is expected to raise to 53.81 feet from the present 49.60 feet.

As a result, the inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram Barrage will go up to 16 lakh cusecs from the present 13 lakh cusecs. “Because it doesn’t go above 17 lakh cusecs, the flood threat would be between second and third warning levels as against the flood of 26 lakh cusecs we faced last year,” he said, and told them to extend relief and rehabilitation services to the victims in flood-affected areas with humanitarian touch, not minding the expenditure involved.

Affected people should feel that the District Collectors have extended good service, and people should be evacuated in advance keeping in mind the six lakh cusecs flood threat.The facilities should be excellent in relief camps and the affected families and individuals should be given Rs.2000 and Rs.1000 respectively when they are sent back to their homes, he said.

If the affected people have pucca houses, they should be given Rs.10,000 each as compensation to repair their houses when they are sent back, he said, adding this should be done irrespective of the extent of damage.

People in the submerged areas should be given 25 kg of rice and one kg each of potato, red gram, onion and palm oil freely, he directed them.

As we have done in the last four years, this time also control rooms should be established from village to district level and officials should also avail the services of secretariat staff and volunteers while taking special care in case of pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“Be ready with stocks of drinking water packets and daily essentials for distribution while ensuing there is no interruption of drinking water supply. There should also be enough stocks of medicines in village clinics and PHCs including the medicines for treating snake bite victims,” he said, adding there should be enough number of generators in flood-affected and low-lying villages for keeping power.

The Chief Minister also told District Collectors to undertake enumeration in full transparency on the crop loss after the flood recedes for helping the affected farmers.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretaries Y. Sri Lakshmi, (MA&UD) K. Vijayanand (Energy), and Gopalakrishna Dwivedi (Agriculture), Civil Supplies Commissioner H. Arunkumar, R&B Secretary PS Pradyumna, Municipal Administration Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao, PR & RD Commissioner A. Surya Kumari, APSHC MD G.Lakshmi Shah, AP Disaster Management Department Director Dr BR Ambedkar and other officials were also present.

