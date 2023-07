HRC Chairman Calls on CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: AP Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairman Justice M. Seetharama Murthi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

He has handed over the Commission’s Annual Report (2022-23) to the Chief Minister.

The HRC’s judicial member D. Subrahmanyam and non-judicial member Dr G. Srinivasa Rao were also present.

Also Read: Andhra man's body found in friend's house