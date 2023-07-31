Bengal to move SC against Governor’s decisions on universities bypassing state govt

Kolkata, July 31 (IANS) West Bengal government has decided to move the Supreme Court (SC) against several decisions of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose relating to state universities, which he took totally bypassing the state government, education minister Bratya Basu told media persons on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister was especially aware of the Governor’s recent move to form the University Coordination Centre under the direct authority of the Governor’s House.

“Our question is whether the Governor can do it completely bypassing the state government and the state education department. We want to know the extent of the authority of the Governor in the matter. So we have decided to move the apex court of the country in the matter,” Basu said.

The first meeting of the University Coordination Centre was conducted and chaired by the Governor on Monday only. Now the state education minister’s announcement of moving the apex court in the matter will undoubtedly lead to another tussle between the state government and the Governor’s House.

Speaking to the media persons, the state education minister said that unprecedented interference in the matter of his department by the Governors’ House has been taking place since the recent past.

“We have decided to organise a convention which will be attended by people from throughout the country. We will raise our point in this interference there. We do not want a stalemate situation in any university. Even if we can, we will never take that. Rather we will request everybody to stand by this democratically elected government against this interference from the Governor’s House,” the state education minister added.

