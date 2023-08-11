Kushi Musical Concert Tickets Selling like Hotcakes

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Kushi, much awaited pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana will be released in theaters on September 1, 2023, worldwide. The team is currently busy with promotions. Recently released trailer impressed everyone and creating sensation on YouTube.

It is known the team has decided to stage a memorable concert featuring Kushi film songs at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre on August 15th. This extraordinary event is a fusion of hypnotic melodies and heart-stirring rhythms. Hesham Abdul Wahab, Chinmayi, Revanth, Sid Sriram and lot of top singers will be performing.

Tickets recently opened for the concert and the demand is more for the concert where the whole team of Kushi will be present. 7000 tickets sold out as soon as portal opened, this is Phenomenal.

Team is trying to expand seating by another 3000 and next slot tickets will open soon. Likely the music lovers will storm at HICC, Hyderabad. This is unprecedented craze for the chartbuster songs of Kushi. Everyone is eager to witness the grand musical concert.

Prestigious production mythri movie makers bringing this entertainer. Kushi is the promising Pan India project with solid buzz in other languages.

