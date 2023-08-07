Prabhas Was The First Choice For Kaliki 2898 AD, Says Nag Ashwin 

Director Nag Ashwin is on the cusp of becoming a pan-India director. Currently, the audience are talking about his magnum opus movie Kalki 2898 AD with excitement. The film is headlined by Rebel Star Prabhas.

Apart from Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Looking at the cast, who wouldn't want to wait for the film?

The other day, the Mahanati director was the guest of honour at DEWAR'S Stay Curious HQ in Hyderabad. Sakshi Post had a chit-chat with the super-talented filmmaker about Kalki 2898 AD. Here's what he told us about the film.

When did Kalki 2898 AD happen? Was it before or after Jathi Ratnalu?

I started writing the script of Project K during the time of the making of Jathi Ratnalu.

Is Rana Daggubati part of Kalki 2898 AD?

Yes, he is part of the film.

Any plans of releasing Kalki 2898 AD in English?

We are promoting the film as an Indian outing. It is a Telugu film which will go places. We want it to travel as much it can.

Is Kalki 2898 AD's English version going to be released after the release in Telugu and other Indian languages?

That's the idea, but will see.

Prabhas was the first choice or did you approach anyone else with the same script?

I had been waiting for a long time to do a film with Prabhas. Kalki 2898 AD is the right project to collaborate with him.

You used a black and white camera for Mahanati for projection work. Are you using that kind of unique idea for Kalki 2898 AD?

We are using Alexa 650 camera, which is a unique format equipment. We are using it for the first time in India. It is likely Imax but a little smaller.

Any wishlist actors you want to work with in Tollywood?

All my wishlist actors are happening in this movie only. So I am happy with Kalki 2898 AD.