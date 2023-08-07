Firefighting chopper crashes while battling blaze in California

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) A firefighting helicopter crashed in California's Riverside County while battling a brush fire in the region, the media reported on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles-based KABC-TV station, the accident occurred late Sunday night while crews were battling the Broadway Fire near Cabazon.

Authorities warned that there could be multiple fatalities as there was no immediate information as to how many people were onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

The crash was reported in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache Trail, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The Broadway Fire was reported in the area of Broadway and Esperanza avenues. It has spread to at least three acres so far, reports KABC-TV.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

--IANS

ksk

