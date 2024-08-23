August 23 to August 24: Rains in Telangana, IMD issues Yellow Alert

Hyderabad, August 23, 2024: The relentless rainshowers continue to drench the state for the fourth consecutive day, with some areas receiving exceptionally heavy downpours. Tadvai in Mulugu took the top spot with a whopping 62.8mm of rainfall on Thursday, closely followed by Khammam with 50.3mm and V Saidapur in Karimnagar with 38.3mm. In Hyderabad, Quthbullapur emerged as the rainiest spot with 37.5mm, while Serlingampally, Kukatpally, Kapra, and Alwal received 20.8mm, 10.3mm, 9mm, and 6.8mm, respectively. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the entire state, cautioning of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in isolated areas across various districts, including Adilabad, Khammam, Hyderabad, and its neighboring districts. An IMD official urged citizens to stay weather-aware, saying, "The state has received abundant rainfall so far, with the last three days being particularly intense. This pattern is expected to continue in the coming days.