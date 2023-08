Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu on his Jayanti, at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy, Housing Minister J. Ramesh and Government Whip in the Assembly Ch. Bhaskara Reddy also present.

