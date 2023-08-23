Man injured in low intensity explosion in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 23 (IANS) One person was injured on Wednesday in a low intensity explosion in J&K’s Jammu district.

Chandan Kohli, SSP (Jammu) said that a low intensity explosion was triggered by some explosive material in a house in Chatha area of Jammu.

The officer said that preliminary investigation suggests that the material had been intended for illegal hunting/trapping of wild animals.

The injured has been shifted to hospital and an FIR lodged in the incident to investigate the details of the explosion, police said.

