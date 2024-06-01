Lok Sabha Secretariat prepares to welcome, register and assist new MPs

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) With the results of the general elections set to be announced on June 4, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has introduced several innovative measures to welcome, register and assist the newly-elected MPs.

Under the supervision of Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who reviewed the arrangements on Friday, several initiatives are being designed to streamline the registration process and enhance the overall efficiency of parliamentary procedures.

One of the key improvements is implementing an integrated software application aimed at reducing paperwork and expediting the formalities associated with the registration of MPs.

This online system will allow newly-elected members to register seamlessly, eliminating the need to sign multiple documents across various branches. This innovation is expected to save considerable time for the MPs, allowing them to focus on their legislative responsibilities.

To minimise complications arising out of the multi-desks approach of the past, all formalities relating to the registration, nominations, transit accommodation and a host of other matters are proposed to be completed with minimum movement of MPs.

"The Secretariat has made arrangements from 2 p.m. on June 4 and the process will remain operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 5-14, including on Saturdays and Sundays. Earlier, the registration of newly-elected members used to take place in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan). This time, the Secretariat has made such arrangements in the Parliament House Annexe," it said in a statement.

As many as 20 digital registration counters with as many computers, 10 each in Banquet Hall and Private Dining Room, have been set up in the Parliament House Annexe.

As many as 70 officers/officials have been trained to man the registration counter in shifts. The liaison officers have also been imparted training to make data entry through the tabs while the MPs are waiting in the designated waiting area (banquet hall in EPHA building).

"A team has been assigned the task of keeping a close tab on the Election Commission website on the day of the declaration of results and entering the contact details of successful candidates in near real-time. The team using a software application would be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new or re-elected MP," it said.

The same information would be shared with liaison officers through software applications to make further data entry of their tour programmes.

