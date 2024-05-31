That is Jagan's Record!

Congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has completed his full five-year term, a feat matched by his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) during his tenure. However, their political rival Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party faced a different situation when he was elected in 2014.

While Naidu assumed the charge as a chief minister on June 8, 2014, he had to relinquish his position eight days before the end of the five-year term on May 30, 2019, due to his party's defeat in the elections. This was not the case for the Reddy father-son duo, who both completed their terms.

Naidu's political journey has been tumultuous. In 1995, he overthrew his father-in-law NT Rama Rao and became the Chief Minister. He returned to power in October 1999 but dissolved the assembly in 2003, only to lose the post in May 2004 after an electoral defeat.

The current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is considered a unique politician among his predecessors. CM Jagan founded his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during a difficult time and faced numerous hardships. Notably, the YSRCP achieved a resounding victory in the by-elections held in the constituencies of those leaders who had resigned in support of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while he was in jail on illegal charges.

