Postal Ballot Counting Row: YSRCP To Move High Court Against EC?

Amaravati: YSRCP has severely criticised the memo issued by the Andhra Pradesh state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena concerning the validity criteria of postal ballots. The ruling party has demanded the CEO to withdraw the circular immediately.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP S Niranjan Reddy wrote a letter to the Election Commission (EC) and requested the officials to review its recent guidelines on the counting of postal ballots in the Telugu state.

In his letter to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the YSRCP MP said the state CEO’s memo issued on May 25 is contradicting the guidelines issued by the poll body last year. He wrote that the latest instructions to collect specimen signatures of attesting officers “could lead to the rejection of valid postal ballots.”

Reddy requested the Election Commission to review and reconsider the instructions concerning the counting of postal ballots. He added that this is crucial to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Earlier, another party MP YV Subba Reddy said they have written a letter to the EC and are awaiting a reply. He added that if they don’t receive any positive response, the party leadership won’t hesitate to approach the high court to get a resolution for the issue. He said the court will decide whether the CEO’s circular should be implemented or not.

