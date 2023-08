CM YS Jagan Pays Homage To Pingali Venkayya

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remembered today the national flag designer Pingali Venkayya on the latter's birth anniversary.

Pingali Venkaiah is a great man who participated in the freedom struggle at a young age. He fought for the country. Pingali Venkaiah will always be remembered for his services of the designer of the national flag.

YS Jagan paid his tributes on the occassion of Pingali Venkaiah's birth anniversary.

