Amaravati :NITI Aayog Additional Secretary V. Radha, along with her colleagues, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Tuesday.

The NITI Aayog delegation includes Parthasaradhi Reddy, Neha Srivatsava and Abhishek.

Finance Minister B. Rajendra Nath and Planning Secretary Girija Sankar were also present.