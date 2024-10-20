What To Do When Asked To Pay LPG Cylinder Delivery Charges

Time and again we get these doubts whether we should pay for the delivery charges for our LPG cylinder which is delivered to our door steps. This question in specific to subscribers with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

All those who have been forced to pay LPG cylinder delivery charges should remember that there is no payment charges for delivering the gas cylinder or to the delivery boy.

As per a few media reports, and Right to Information (RTI) queries filed periodically with the HPCL, the company has made it clear that the customers need not pay delivery charges to persons delivering gas cylinders.

Yes, it is the responsibility of the gas distributor to deliver the gas cylinder at the doorstep of the consumer irrespective of the floor location in the building/flats without collecting any additional charge other than the amount mentioned in the bill, HPCL said in its reply.

HPCL has said that consumers can refuse to pay extra charges demanded by delivery men.

There are no rules or instructions to domestic gas distributors to collect an extra amount than the retail selling price indicated on the cash memo of LPG cylinder.

Now what should one do when asked to pay LPG cylinder delivery charges

As per the previous RTI replies, the company has suggested that the consumers can inform the delivery person that there are no delivery charges. And if the person insists the LPG subscriber should file a complaint with the company against the delivery men or the gas distributor.

Also Read: Jio Telangana Observes National Road Safety Week