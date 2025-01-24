Budget 2025: What is Halwa Ceremony? Explained!

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the finance ministry on January 24, Friday, participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the launch of formal printing of Budget 2025 documents. This is a customary pre-Budget event.

The Budget 2025 of the Modi 3.0 government will be presented on February 1, 2025. To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a 'lock-in' of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget," the finance ministry said in a statement.

These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented in Parliament, it said.

Later, the finance minister took a round of the press and acquainted herself about the Budget printing process.

Why Halwa Ceremony?

As part of the ritual, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff in the ministry.



The Halwa ceremony ahead of Budget



The significance of the event is that after the sweet dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

They are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail. Only very senior officials in the finance ministry are permitted to go home.