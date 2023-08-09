AP CM YS Jagan Greetings On World Tribal Day

CM YS Jagan has rightly conveyed his wishes to the Giriputras on the occasion of International Adivasi Day 2023. The Giriputras, or tribal people, have always been the guardians of nature and have depended on forests for their survival. Even though the world is developing rapidly, the Giriputras have remained committed to their traditional way of life.

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken several steps to improve the welfare of the Giriputras. These include providing quality education and medical care, giving ownership rights to waste lands, and creating two districts that will give priority to the tribals. These measures are a step in the right direction and will help to improve the lives of the Giriputras.

