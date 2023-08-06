Dream Your Trip on the Waves: Vizag's Cruise Terminal is Getting Ready

Visakhapatnam: Vizag is set to become a major cruise destination with the upcoming opening of a new terminal in October. Cruise terminals have already been established in various port cities like Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai and Mangalore. The terminal, which is being built by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, is already over 90% complete. It will have a 330-meter-long cruise berth that can accommodate ships of up to 2,500 passengers.

The Port Trust Hope officials are to complete the construction works as soon as possible and start providing the services after conducting trails.

The terminal will also have a number of amenities to make it a comfortable and enjoyable experience for passengers. These include a tourist bhavan, immigration and customs offices, currency exchange counters, restaurants, lounges, a shopping mall, entertainment facilities, and restrooms.

The opening of the cruise terminal is expected to boost tourism in Visakhapatnam. Cordelia Cruises, which already operates a cruise service from the city, is planning to increase the number of its sailings. This will create new jobs and opportunities for local businesses.

Cordelia Cruise was well received last year as 20 thousand people travelled from Visakhapatnam.If you're looking for a unique and exciting travel experience, a cruise from Visakhapatnam is the perfect way to go. With its beautiful beaches, stunning scenery, and rich history, Visakhapatnam is a city that has something to offer everyone.

