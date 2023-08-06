Delhi: Cyber fraud lands in police net

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Shahdara district police have arrested a man for duping people on the pretext of facilitating payment on Paytm by downloading RustDesk -- a free remote PC software -- on their mobile phones.

The accused has been identified as Prawin Poddar (21), a resident of Jharkhand. An FIR was lodged against Poddar based on the statement of a woman named Arjeena, who told the police that she received a phone call regarding an offer on Paytm.

The complainant had downloaded the RustDesk app as directed by the caller.

"The caller had asked her to fill the first five digits of her mobile number in the app, which the complainant did along with her UPI pin twice. Soon she received two messages from her bank stating that amounts of Rs 99,104 and Rs 99,104 have been deducted from her account. Based on her statement, an FIR was lodged at the cyber police station," the police said.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the accused had a bank account located in Odisha. After analysing the call detail records, it was found that calling number was active in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Subsequently a raid was conducted at the location of the active phone number which led to Paddar's arrest.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had been duping people using similar methods for the past three months. His chats with the victims were also retrieved from his phone," the police said.

