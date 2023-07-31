Vizag Coming Up With Huge Projects:CM YS Jagan Visit On August 1st

Visakhapatnam: Vizag is gearing up for a major development push on August 1st, as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch and lay the foundation stones for a number of projects. The aim is to provide healthy and dignified standards of living for the people of the city.

One of the most eagerly awaited projects is the Inorbit Mall, which will be built by the Raheja Group with a budget of Rs 600 crore. The mall is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost the local economy.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for 50 more GVMC projects related to infrastructure and beautification of the city. These projects include the construction of new roads, bridges, and parks, as well as the development of green spaces.

Visakhapatnam is known as the City of Destiny, and it is clear that the state government is committed to its development. These new projects will help to make Visakhapatnam a more attractive place to live, work, and visit.

In addition to the Inorbit Mall and the GVMC projects, the Chief Minister will also inaugurate four new projects of employment and skill opportunities in Andhra University. These projects include a new IT training center AU-Startup and Technology Incubation Hub ,and a new skill development center .

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a few new buildings in Andhra University. These buildings will provide much-needed space for students and faculty.

The development of Visakhapatnam is a major priority for the state government. These new projects will help to make the city a more vibrant and prosperous place.

