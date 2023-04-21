Virupaksha Movie Review, Rating

Release Date : April 21, 2023

Starring: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyukta Menon, Ajay, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and others

Director: Karthik Dandu

Producer: BVSN Prasad

Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath

Cinematography: Shamdat Sainudeen

Editor: Navin Nooli

Sai Dharam Tej's much-awaited film Virupaksha has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Karthik Dandu. Here's our review of Virupaksha:

Plot:

The film is set in the backdrop of the 1990s in a village named Rudravanam. Surya (Sai Dharam Tej) visits Rudravanam and befriends Nandini (Samyukta Menon), with whom he falls in love at first sight. Nandini is the daughter of Rudravanam's sarpanch (played by Rajeev Kanakala).

Unfortunately, a series of mysterious deaths take place in the village. What is actually happening in Rudravanam? Who is behind the murder mystery? To know all the answers, one must watch the film in theatres.

Positives:

Sai Dharam Tej's performance

Samyuktha's unpredictable character is a surprise factor

Engaging Screenplay

Background music

The twists come and go in a relaxed manner

Overall production values

The tension around the character Bhairava

The backstory in the second half

Negatives:

The plain love track in the first half.

The lack of adequate raciness in the first half.

Abhinav Gomatam's pointless character.

The vague ending.

Verdict: Virupaksha is a seat-edge mysterious and engaging thriller. Watch it for the performances and technical qualities.