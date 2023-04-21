Virupaksha Movie Review, Rating
Release Date : April 21, 2023
Starring: Sai Dharam Tej, Samyukta Menon, Ajay, Sai Chand, Brahmaji, Sunil, Rajiv Kanakala, Soniya Singh, and others
Director: Karthik Dandu
Producer: BVSN Prasad
Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath
Cinematography: Shamdat Sainudeen
Editor: Navin Nooli
Sai Dharam Tej's much-awaited film Virupaksha has been released in theatres. The film is directed by Karthik Dandu. Here's our review of Virupaksha:
Plot:
The film is set in the backdrop of the 1990s in a village named Rudravanam. Surya (Sai Dharam Tej) visits Rudravanam and befriends Nandini (Samyukta Menon), with whom he falls in love at first sight. Nandini is the daughter of Rudravanam's sarpanch (played by Rajeev Kanakala).
Unfortunately, a series of mysterious deaths take place in the village. What is actually happening in Rudravanam? Who is behind the murder mystery? To know all the answers, one must watch the film in theatres.
Positives:
Sai Dharam Tej's performance
Samyuktha's unpredictable character is a surprise factor
Engaging Screenplay
Background music
The twists come and go in a relaxed manner
Overall production values
The tension around the character Bhairava
The backstory in the second half
Negatives:
The plain love track in the first half.
The lack of adequate raciness in the first half.
Abhinav Gomatam's pointless character.
The vague ending.
Verdict: Virupaksha is a seat-edge mysterious and engaging thriller. Watch it for the performances and technical qualities.