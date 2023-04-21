James Gunn talks about Chris Pratt's evolution through 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn, a close friend of Chris Pratt, has spoken about working with the actor all these years and his evolution through 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films.

Gunn said: "Chris is so good in the movie. He was good in the first two movies, but it's nothing compared to him in the third movie. He's so emotionally raw and vulnerable. One of the things I always liked about Chris Pratt was his ability to be this kind of big, hulking, charming guy but also to be really vulnerable."

He added: "It shows up in him pretty easily, and it's easy for him to be grounded and real and that's what this movie is. This is a guy who's beaten at the beginning of the film. He's not doing well. He's lost the love of his life who still exists out there but doesn't remember him, and he's in a bad place at the beginning of this movie. Then stuff happens to him that's even worse."

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

