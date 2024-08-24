Watch: Telugu Woman Falls into Sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Goes Missing

Article: A Telugu woman from Andhra Pradesh has gone missing after falling into a sinkhole while walking on a footpath in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The incident took place on Friday when the pavement suddenly collapsed beneath 48-year-old Vijayalakshmi, plunging her into an 8-meter-deep (26-foot) sinkhole in the Dang Wangi area of the city.

Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Animiganipalle in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, was in Malaysia with her husband and son. The family was walking near Malayan Mansion on Jalan Masjid when the tragedy struck. Closed-circuit television footage captured the moment the pavement gave way, swallowing her into the hole.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department promptly dispatched 15 firefighters to the scene. Despite their efforts, including using an excavator to clear debris, Vijayalakshmi has not been found. The rescue operation, which resumed on Saturday morning, remains ongoing.

Local authorities, including Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, have raised concerns that a strong underground water flow may have swept Vijayalakshmi away. Despite continued search efforts, there have been no updates on her condition so far.

Vijayalakshmi, who had been in Malaysia for two months, was scheduled to return to India. Her family, still in shock, is receiving assistance from local authorities and the Indian High Commission, which is also involved in managing visa extensions and other necessary formalities.