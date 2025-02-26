Hyderabad: Maha Kumbh Passengers Express Frustration over Flight Delay

The holy festival of Maha Shivratri marks the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh Mela as devotees flock to the Triveni Sangam for a final holy dip. The Maha Kumbh Mela's auspicious last date starts at 11:08 AM on February 26th and ends at 08:54 AM on February 27th.

With this, the six-week-long event is coming to a close and the Maha Kumbh Mela created a record as the world's largest spiritual gathering event. As these are the final few hours before the festival officially concludes, passengers are in a heavy rush at airports and railway stations to make their last 'snan' in Prayagraj.

Amid the rush, passengers of Spice Jet at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad were forced to wait as Spice Jet announced a delay in the Prayagraj flight. This created a massive panic that led to frustration as passengers started shouting slogans of "Spice Jet Down Down". Even Spice Jet representatives at the airport failed to contain the passengers' frustration.

It was reported that the Prayagraj flight was delayed by a total of 3 hours and this triggered the Maha Kumbh passengers as every hour wasted at the airport will delay their desire to participate in the Kumbh's last 'snan'.

In the clips that were going viral, passengers could be seen arguing with Spice Jet representatives, demanding proper arrangements to be made so that they can make their journey and reach Prayagraj at the right time.

Passengers even started shouting "Har Har Mahadev" as Spice Jet officials figured out a way to resolve the problem. However, no solution seemed to be reached and the flight was reportedly started with a delay of 3 hours.