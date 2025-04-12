UPI Down in India: Lakhs of PhonePe, Google Pay Users Struggle to Access Service

A huge technical problem has caused a disruption in UPI services throughout the country in the morning hours of Saturday. This disruption prevents users from making digital transactions. According to multiple reports, there were around 1,168 complaints about these UPI issues. Google Pay and Paytm users reported fewer complaints when compared to PhonePe.

A similar outage occurred last month as well. Thousands of UPI users were unable to access apps for more than 3 hours. Both these outages reveal the reality behind India's usage of UPI. While adopting technology is crucial in this AI-driven world, India may be overly dependent on UPI for routine, day-to-day transactions. Although we pride ourselves on being among the few countries that have completely transitioned to cashless transactions, there are moments when it seems necessary to maintain the traditional methods of transaction.