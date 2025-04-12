Bridge collapses in Kullu, sand-laden truck plunges into river

Kullu, April 12 (IANS) A major mishap occurred on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after a bridge near Manglore on National Highway 305 collapsed, causing a sand-laden truck to plunge into the river below.

The incident brought traffic on the route to a complete halt, stranding scores of commuters, including locals and tourists.

The bridge, a key connector between Kullu and the remote regions of Banjar, Ani, and Nirmand, gave way as the truck was crossing it.

Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking sound was heard just moments before a section of the bridge caved in.

The truck, which was heavily loaded with sand, lost balance and fell straight into the gushing river beneath, they said.

Panic spread among the people present nearby, some of whom immediately rushed to the spot to help.

A prompt rescue operation was launched by locals and police officials. The truck driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was successfully pulled out and rushed to a nearby hospital. He suffered injuries but is said to be in a stable condition.

Reports suggest that the frequent heavy vehicular movement and lack of timely maintenance are believed to have accelerated the deterioration of the structure. Locals claimed that they had raised concerns about the bridge’s condition with authorities in the past, but no repairs were carried out.

With the bridge collapse, connectivity between several interior areas and Kullu town has been severely disrupted.

The Kullu district administration has informed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and requested urgent intervention. Efforts are underway to identify alternate routes, but a long-term solution is yet to be finalized.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch and follow official directions until further notice.

A technical team is expected to reach the site soon to begin damage assessment and initiate repair work.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.