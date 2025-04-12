Sanctity of Tirumala Violated Again; Bhumana Demands Resignation of TTD Board

The sanctity of the Srivari Temple at the sacred Tirumala shrine was once again compromised, as a group of devotees reached the Maha Dwaram wearing shoes—an act considered a serious violation of temple norms.

The incident has highlighted lapses in security and negligence by temple authorities, as the group reportedly passed through the Vaikunta Queue Complex, crossing multiple checkpoints, without being stopped.

Former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy demanded the immediate resignation of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) governing body. He stated that the incident exposed the deteriorating security arrangements at one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Questioning the administrative decisions behind such lapses, Bhumana asked, “Which board meeting allowed devotees to wear socks or stockings inside the temple?” He pointed out that it was a major security failure that the pilgrims could walk from the Queue Complex to the Maha Dwaram without intervention.

On Friday, April 11, Bhumana also alleged widespread negligence at the TTD Gosala (cow shelter), claiming that over 100 cows have died in recent months under the current coalition government’s oversight. He called for an immediate and impartial inquiry to uncover the truth and uphold the sanctity of Tirumala.

Responding to the dismissal of YSRCP’s allegations as “completely false,” Bhumana sharply retorted that earthmovers should be deployed to unearth the carcasses of the dead cows if needed, underscoring the gravity of the issue.