Hyderabad Schools and Colleges Holiday on June 26 for Muharram

Educational institutions and government offices across Hyderabad will remain closed on Friday, June 26, in observance of the 10th day of Muharram.

The holiday applies to schools, colleges, and various government departments, allowing people to participate in religious observances and processions associated with the occasion.

Optional Holiday on June 25

The state government had also listed June 25 as an optional holiday. Employees and institutions could choose to observe the holiday based on their requirements and local guidelines.

However, the official public holiday for Muharram will be observed on June 26.

Preparations for Bibi-Ka-Alam Procession

Ahead of the annual Bibi-Ka-Alam procession, special arrangements have been made in Hyderabad. Sreedevi, the elephant that will take part in the traditional procession, has already arrived in the city.

The elephant is currently being housed at the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority premises in Noorkhan Bazar.

The arrangements for bringing the elephant from Kerala were made jointly by the HEH Nizam Trust, HEH Auqaf Committee, the AIMIM, and the Telangana government.

Last Holiday for Educational Institutions This Month

The June 26 holiday will be the final scheduled holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad during the month of June.

Students and educational staff are expected to resume regular classes after the holiday, while institutions will follow their normal academic calendar in July.

Authorities have also made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of Muharram-related events and processions across the city.

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