Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in Rs 1.8 Lakh Satin Dress at Cannes Lions 2026

Priyanka Chopra once again grabbed attention with her stylish appearance at the Cannes Lions 2026 event. The actress attended the prestigious gathering in a stunning satin halter-neck dress that quickly became a talking point among fashion enthusiasts.

The elegant outfit featured a sleek design and a sophisticated silhouette, perfectly complementing Priyanka's glamorous look. According to reports, the dress is worth around Rs 1.8 lakh, adding to its luxury appeal.

Priyanka completed her look with minimal accessories and subtle makeup, allowing the outfit to remain the center of attention. Her confident presence and graceful styling earned praise from fans and fashion experts alike.

Photos from the event quickly went viral on social media, with many admirers appreciating her chic fashion choice. The actress is known for making bold yet elegant style statements at international events, and her latest appearance was no exception.

Apart from her fashion appearances, Priyanka continues to remain busy with several international film and entertainment projects. Her presence at Cannes Lions once again highlighted her growing influence on the global stage.

With her classy satin dress and effortless charm, Priyanka Chopra proved why she remains one of the most stylish Indian celebrities at international events.