August 26 News Highlights: Top 10 News Today

HYDRA in 30 Days: A glance at agency's demolition drives

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) formed for the protection of water bodies and government properties, has so far reclaimed 43.94 acres of land of lakes, ponds, and other water bodies.

Deepika Paudkone: Rs 10,000 Crore Box Office Record!

Deepika Padukone, one of the brightest stars in Indian cinema, is on the cusp of achieving an incredible milestone in her career. Since her debut in 2007 with the hit film Om Shanti Om, she has starred in numerous blockbusters, becoming a household name and an international sensation.

My Movie is Flop: Tollywood Hero

In a recent interview during the teaser launch of 'Sundarakanda,' Nara Rohit made some funny comments about his last movie.

Harassing NRI Husbands Targeted by Telangana Police's NRI Cell

Parents marry off their girl to an NRI hoping that their daughter will lead a happy life in the foreign country. However, this is not always the case. We keep hearing harrowing tales of Indian women getting harassed, beaten and tortured by their Indian-origin husbands.

Dr Ramesh Babu's Death In USA: Suicide or Accident?

The tragic news of the death of Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, a Telugu-origin medical practitioner in the USA, has deeply affected the Telugu community both in America and India.

Watch the 'Mufasa: The Lion King', Trailer Featuring Mahesh Babu!

A prequel to the cherished classic, 'The Lion King,' is expected to captivate audiences once more after the success of its sequel.

Rumours on Suriya's Kanguva: Suriya Fans Disappointed?

There are rumours circulating in Kollywood that the film "Kanguva" will not be released during the Dussehra festival as initially planned.

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after retirement

Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has signed up for the Legends League Cricket (LLC), just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

TS DSC 2024 Results: Release Date and Time

The Telangana DSC-2024 results will be made available very soon as officials have made the required preparations. The final key will be released together with the final results.

Protest outside Rahul’s residence over attack on journalists in Telangana

A group of journalists staged a demonstration outside the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s residence in the capital on Monday, to register their protest against rising incidents of assault on the scribes in Telangana.

