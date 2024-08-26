Watch the 'Mufasa: The Lion King', Trailer Featuring Mahesh Babu!

The Lion King is everyone's favorite, including children, adults, and audiences of every age group. Characters that have endured include Scar, the sibling of Mufasa, the king lion. Simba is Mufasa's son, and he protects his kingdom as the king of the jungle. A prequel to the cherished classic, 'The Lion King,' is expected to captivate audiences once more after the success of its sequel.

The movie's Telugu trailer, which features Mahesh Babu's voice as Mufasa, was just unveiled and is sure to captivate viewers. Tollywood fans would be delighted to hear voices from Brahmanandam and Ali in the movie. This prequel, helmed by Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, will follow Mufasa as he ascends to the throne. Mufasa: The Lion King," based on the beloved 1994 animated film, will open in theaters on December 20.